4,599 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $23.23 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

