Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $109,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.