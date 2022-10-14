Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $220.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.64 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

