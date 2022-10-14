Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $111,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RL opened at $94.12 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.