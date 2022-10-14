Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 406.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 524,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $6.95 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

