Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 68.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

