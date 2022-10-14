Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,538,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5,200.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 174,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of R stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.