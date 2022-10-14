Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 980 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Primerica by 13.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $340,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primerica Stock Up 4.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $134.33 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

