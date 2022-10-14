Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 880 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

