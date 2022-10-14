Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.