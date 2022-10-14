Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $114,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

STRL stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

