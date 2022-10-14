J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

