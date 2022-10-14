Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 66,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 3.6 %

V stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

