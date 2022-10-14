SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

