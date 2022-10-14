Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

