Versor Investments LP Has $545,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

