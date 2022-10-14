11,400 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 243,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

STC stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

