CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.35. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

