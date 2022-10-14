Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Trading Up 5.0 %

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.