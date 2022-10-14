Csenge Advisory Group Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novavax were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $21.28 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

