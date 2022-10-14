Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

