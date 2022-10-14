Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 263,696 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.