Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

