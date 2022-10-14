CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 87.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 79,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 938,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

