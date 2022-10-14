StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 85,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $2,690,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

