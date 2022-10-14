Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 695,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.62.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $145.13 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

