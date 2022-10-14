Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $259,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

