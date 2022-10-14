Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,665 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

