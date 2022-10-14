Ieq Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.