Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 26.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,057,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after acquiring an additional 223,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.13 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -150.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

