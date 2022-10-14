Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.