Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 366,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,237,000 after buying an additional 286,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

