2,072 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.