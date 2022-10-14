Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 23,056 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

