Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,740 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $11,905,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 589.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 395,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 371,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

