Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Titan International by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Titan International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 75,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE:TWI opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Titan International
In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
