D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $201.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

