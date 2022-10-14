Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

