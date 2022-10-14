Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

AEL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

