Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

