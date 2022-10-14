D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 766 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.
