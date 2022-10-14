Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ebix by 92.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

