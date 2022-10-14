D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.50% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 77.5% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $96,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

