D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $217,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $11,146,518. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

