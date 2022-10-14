D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 148,903 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 148,903 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of NuVasive worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.83.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

