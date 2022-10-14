Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

