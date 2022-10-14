D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 81,551 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,551 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after buying an additional 547,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 703,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

