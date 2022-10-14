D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.03% of Source Capital worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOR. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 8.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Source Capital stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.