Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,377,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

