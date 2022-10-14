Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

